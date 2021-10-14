Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,702 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,453% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 call options.

ICUI stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,598. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $176.18 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.20.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

