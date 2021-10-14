Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.42

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.42 and last traded at $62.42, with a volume of 1072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after acquiring an additional 236,275 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

