StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.42

Shares of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.57. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 42,075 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $299.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Spencer E. Goldenberg acquired 10,000 shares of StoneMor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in StoneMor by 275.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 92,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in StoneMor by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 85,452 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in StoneMor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in StoneMor by 4,676.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

