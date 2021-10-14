Strike Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $166.61 million and $10.05 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $55.54 or 0.00097335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00070288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00120265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073643 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,323.38 or 1.00455188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.87 or 0.06553863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,608 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

