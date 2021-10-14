Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €82.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €82.50 ($97.06) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAX. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.92 ($99.91).

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €73.60 ($86.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 63.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.79. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

