Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Trading Down 1.9%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

