Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.36

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.36 and traded as high as $19.37. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 2,197 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $114.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36.
Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Summit State Bank by 14.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 187,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Summit State Bank by 140.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Summit State Bank by 215.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.
Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)
Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.