Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Cap of $51.88 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.88 million and $3.10 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,580,345 coins and its circulating supply is 330,549,320 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

