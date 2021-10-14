SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $33,713.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00068511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00117897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,235.54 or 0.99971886 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.65 or 0.06424480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,053,677 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

