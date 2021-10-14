SuperLauncher Price Down 9.1% This Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $42,144.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001158 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00071603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00122420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00076856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,723.56 or 1.00107263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.95 or 0.06284847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002870 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,046,462 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

