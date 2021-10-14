Supreme (LON:SUP) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 172 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.34). 126,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 243,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.40).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Supreme from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 196.07. The company has a market capitalization of £208.76 million and a PE ratio of 20.57.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

