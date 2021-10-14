SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $667.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $603.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.23. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $263.34 and a 52-week high of $692.21.

Several analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.78.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

