Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.01

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 61422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVNLY. DNB Markets raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 32.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.