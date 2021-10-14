Swap Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Swap has a market cap of $414,055.58 and approximately $827.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00122712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,354.10 or 0.99905530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.04 or 0.06544417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,150,467 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

