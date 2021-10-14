Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.90

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 18066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWMAY. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

