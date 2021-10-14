Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €130.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SY1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €114.10 ($134.24) on Thursday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €119.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €114.93.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

