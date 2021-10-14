SyncFab Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,428.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SyncFab coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00046049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00236733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00096441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

