Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 842,404 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 393.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

