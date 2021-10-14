Syscoin Market Capitalization Achieves $171.03 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $171.03 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.00311376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 620,653,900 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

