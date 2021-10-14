T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Trading Up 0.4%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.