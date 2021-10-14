Tachyon Protocol (IPX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.70 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 48% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $13.08 million and $11.70 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tachyon Protocol

IPX is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

