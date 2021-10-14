Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Up to $109.98

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.98, but opened at $113.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares last traded at $113.02, with a volume of 273,389 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.76.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.72%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Quilter Plc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 613,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after buying an additional 113,057 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.
