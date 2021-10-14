Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells $1,326,436.48 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.35. 17,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,959. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,656.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.98.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

