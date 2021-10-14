Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells $1,326,436.48 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.35. 17,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,959. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,656.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.98.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
