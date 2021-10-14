Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $132.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.98. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,656.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,192 shares of company stock worth $11,575,380 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

