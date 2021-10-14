Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Million

Analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will post $6.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $36.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $36.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TNGX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TNGX stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

