Tapmydata (TAP) Price Up 29.1% Over Last 7 Days

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $142,698.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0950 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.07 or 0.00321674 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009133 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002068 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,969,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

