Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Sells $147,978.91 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $147,978.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 8th, Michael Ackermann sold 200 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $5,006.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Michael Ackermann sold 621 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $15,618.15.
- On Monday, August 9th, Michael Ackermann sold 700 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.
- On Friday, August 6th, Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $78,225.00.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.11. 71,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,397. The stock has a market cap of $578.34 million and a P/E ratio of -6.59. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,838,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 153,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
