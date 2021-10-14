Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Sells $147,978.91 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $147,978.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Michael Ackermann sold 200 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $5,006.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Michael Ackermann sold 621 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $15,618.15.

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Ackermann sold 700 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $78,225.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.11. 71,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,397. The stock has a market cap of $578.34 million and a P/E ratio of -6.59. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,838,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 153,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

