Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.25. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 9,151 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGB. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $624.52 million, a PE ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 2.49.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

