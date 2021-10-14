TB SA Acquisition (NASDAQ:TBSAU) Shares Down 0.8%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 102,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $10,835,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,354,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,964,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,353,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,925,000.

About TB SA Acquisition (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

