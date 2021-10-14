TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Up 214.0% in September

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 214.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
TC Bancshares stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. TC Bancshares has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $14.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07.
TC Bancshares Company Profile
