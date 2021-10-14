TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Up 214.0% in September

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 214.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TC Bancshares stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. TC Bancshares has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $14.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.