TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Up 127.0% in September

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get TDK alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. TDK has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $58.55.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts forecast that TDK will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.