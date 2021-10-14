Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 541,300 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the September 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TISI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 195,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. Team has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.92.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Team will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Team by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Team during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

