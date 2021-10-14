Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

