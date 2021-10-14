Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.50

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and traded as high as $44.69. Tecsys shares last traded at $44.61, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

