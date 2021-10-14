Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.47

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teijin Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

