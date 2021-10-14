Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Update

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Shares of TLGHY remained flat at $$18.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. Telenet Group has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.