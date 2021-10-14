Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

TDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $50,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

