Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Up 5.6%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.74. 146,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,002,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TELL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,814 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tellurian by 378.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 547,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 433,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tellurian by 288.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

