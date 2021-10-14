TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on TU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in TELUS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. TELUS’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

