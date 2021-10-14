Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Shares Up 1.1%

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 180.40 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35). 1,299,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,444,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.33).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 182.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 670.62. The company has a current ratio of 29.90, a quick ratio of 29.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2.29.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TEM)

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

