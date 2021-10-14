Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Up to $18.41

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $19.05. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 942 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($13.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($12.73). Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.