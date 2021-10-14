TENT (TENT) Market Cap Hits $753,035.77

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. TENT has a total market cap of $753,035.77 and approximately $91,382.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00211588 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00121105 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00133572 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002449 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

