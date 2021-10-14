Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of TDC opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.
In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,596,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Teradata by 13.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 366,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teradata by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after purchasing an additional 203,356 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 132.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 18.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after purchasing an additional 445,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
