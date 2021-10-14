Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TDC opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,596,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Teradata by 13.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 366,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teradata by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after purchasing an additional 203,356 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 132.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 18.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after purchasing an additional 445,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

