Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an "overweight" rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TER. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.73. The stock had a trading volume of 70,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,339. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 961.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 556,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

