TerraCredit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56,463.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.