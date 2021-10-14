Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $674.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to post sales of $674.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $677.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $671.30 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $589.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $159.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average of $133.19. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.61.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in Tetra Tech by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.