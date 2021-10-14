Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after buying an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,250,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,394,194,000 after buying an additional 336,268 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.33 and a 52 week high of $200.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

