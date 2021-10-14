The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 59.3% in September

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the September 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BKGFF remained flat at $$57.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.35. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $67.87.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

