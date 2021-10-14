The Blackstone Group (BX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Blackstone Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BX traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,284. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

