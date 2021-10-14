The Boston Beer (SAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect The Boston Beer to post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Boston Beer to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM stock opened at $524.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $882.46. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $496.86 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,281.00 to $965.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

About The Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.